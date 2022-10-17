Skip to Content
Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season

The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season.

You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below.

The image below shows how the water park looked and functioned before the storm damaged the attraction.

Trees had been toppled in yards, roadways, and parking lots throughout the area. Cleanup crews were busy with chainsaws and other gear throughout the day.

Watch: Valley events canceled due to stormy weather

https://youtu.be/e3K06VEH6Jc

