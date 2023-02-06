Nobu to open on a year-round at Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

The Nobu restaurant on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will permanently open on a year-round basis beginning on Feb. 13.

The world-famous Japanese restaurant located in Stadium 2 will open its doors to diners and remain open year-round, serving up its world-famous dishes outside the annual tournament dates for the first time.

The Nobu Indian Wells menu will feature the restaurant’s signature blend of traditional Japanese dishes with South American ingredients, and include favorites such as the Yellowtail Jalapeño and Tiradito, numerous sashimi and sushi selections, and hot entrees like Black Cod with Miso.

Reservations will be available starting Monday, February 6th via OpenTable or at (760) 200-8185.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Tuesday: Closed (Open Feb. 13th and 14th)

Wednesday – Thursday: 5pm to 9pm

Friday & Saturday: 5pm to 10pm

Sunday: 5pm to 9pm

DIRECTIONS / PARKING:

78-200 Miles Ave

Indian Wells, CA 92210

Enter Gate 2 from Washington Street for parking/valet.