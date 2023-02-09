Palm Springs City Council to discuss the need for additional funding to build Homeless Navigation Center

A Palm Springs City Council meeting on Thursday will determine if the city will allocate more funding to build the Homeless Navigation Center after funds fall short to complete the project.

The City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting includes:

Appropriating $3,000,000 for the Palm Springs Navigation Center.

Approve a resolution adopting a nondiscrimination policy for home key-funded projects.

An update on the project overall.

On Wednesday News Channel 3 reported additional funding was needed to complete the navigation canter due to the costs of materials, and construction is high because of inflation.

If funding is approved by Palm Springs City Council, the navigation center is expected to be open by December.