Tips on how to be prepared for natural disasters

The California Academy of Science says, "Earthquakes happen without warning".

We don’t know when the next major earthquake will happen, but there are some ways you can take action now to prepare to survive it and minimize its impact.

Found on the College of the Desert Public Safety Department site, they provide some contacts you should use in case of an emergency.

District Dispatch

​​Answered 24/7/365:

760-341-2111

In the case of a Life-Threatening Emergency

Dial 9-1-1

Here are some ways to prepare for the big one:

1. Check for Hazards in the Home

Fasten shelves securely to walls.

Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.

Store breakable items such as bottled foods, glass, and china in low, closed cabinets with latches.

Hang heavy items such as pictures and mirrors away from beds, couches, and anywhere people sit.

Brace overhead light fixtures.

Repair defective electrical wiring and leaky gas connections. These are potential fire risks.

Secure a water heater by strapping it to the wall studs and bolting it to the floor.

Repair any deep cracks in ceilings or foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.

Store weed killers, pesticides, and flammable products securely in closed cabinets with latches and on bottom shelves.

2. Identify Safe Places Indoors and Outdoors

Under sturdy furniture such as a heavy desk or table.

Against an inside wall.

Away from where glass could shatter around windows, mirrors, and pictures or where heavy bookcases or other heavy furniture could fall over.

In the open, away from buildings, trees, telephone and electrical lines, overpasses, or elevated expressways.

3. Educate Yourself and your Family Members

Contact your local emergency management office or the American Red Cross chapter for more information on earthquakes.

Teach children how and when to call 9-1-1, the police, or the fire department, and which radio station to tune to for emergency information.

Teach all family members how and when to turn off gas, electricity, and water.

Train with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network

4. Have Disaster Supplies on Hand

Flashlight and extra batteries

Portable, battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Cash and credit cards

Sturdy shoes

5. Develop an Emergency Communication Plan