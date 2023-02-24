Events are being impacted throughout the valley due to the Wet Weekend

The Coachella Valley is expected to have abundant wet weather this weekend, and scheduled events around the valley have been canceled and rescheduled.

Here is a list of the events canceled or rescheduled to the weather.

The 36th Annual Black History Month Parade was originally scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, February 25th but has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 26th.

The La Quinta Car Show was canceled today and has been rescheduled for next month, March 25th.

The Around the World in 60 Minutes- The Bollywood, African, Salsa, Hip Hop, and Social dances were rescheduled for next month, March 25th, at The River in Rancho Mirage.

No announcements have been made about canceling or rescheduling the Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, which started Thursday.

Modernism Week activities are still going strong. The Organizers have made accommodations for the rest of all of their outdoor events. "We've also accommodated all of our free live music events," says Delaney Henry. "So those are going to take place indoors now, actually at the Impala grill."

