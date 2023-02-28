Skip to Content
Rafael Nadal out of BNP Paribas Open citing injury

Rafael Nadal, the world's 6th-ranked men's tennis professional, has pulled out of the upcoming March BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Tournament Director Tommy Haas issued the following statement Tuesday morning.

"Three-time BNP Paribas Open winner and 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open due to injury. “We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year."

The BNP Paribas Open is set to open on March 7 with competition in men's and women's tennis underway through March 19.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for new information as we get it.

