An East Valley shooting leaves one teen dead and a mother is seeking answers

One of the victims in the Thursday night shooting in the Carver Tract community between Indio and Coachella in the East Valley is 17-year-old Jayden Lopez, confirmed by his mother, Juanita Brady.

Lopez is survived by His mother, father, four sisters, and two brothers. "It's sad that we had losing so young," says Brady. "I mean, he was the heart of our family. I mean, it's just tough. He didn't deserve what happened to him."

Just before midnight, the sheriff's department was called to the scene on Lingayan Avenue, near Van Buren and Avenue 48.

"My daughter right here, she called me," says Brady.

"And it started the process of Jayden that might have happened to Jayden might have been shot.

And I called the hospital first. And then they got me in touch with the Sheriff's Department, which never returned my call. I called dispatch four times, and they never called to tell me that Jayden had passed away or anything."

Nobody with injuries was found in the neighborhood, but the agency was later notified two men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson.

"I didn't know any of the people knew his dad didn't either," says Brady when asked about the other victims. "From what we hear out in the neighborhood, it was just the wrong place at the wrong time."

"He was not involved with nothing bad, no gang members, no nothing like he did not deserve what happened to him at all," says Jordan Guevara, Lopez's older sister.

Lopez just turned 17 on February 21st. "And he didn't live a full life," says his uncle Alex. "It's like I knew every day I saw him every day. And all I saw was a young baby grow into a young, strong, intelligent, handsome. I mean, funny. You name it!"

They say Lopez had a Passion for cars and motorsports.

He really loved to ride bikes all the time, like the outside, just be outside all the time.

"He had a Hellcat," says Brady. "Challenger! That was his second favorite car. And he loved that car going fast. Spinning donuts. Then his other car is the infinity, and he just loved being was being in his cars. He loved riding quads out in the desert. Yeah, he was just a happy kid. Very rarely do we see him not happy."

His mother is seeking answers on what happened to her son and why?

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are in custody.

As the family grieves the loss of their loved one, they are finalizing Lopez's funeral arrangements.

His services will be on March 24th at Our lady of Perpetual Catholic Church from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Brady remembers her boy as larger than life. She hopes that her son will receive justice.

"I don't know if it's gonna die down and just they're gonna just, it's gonna fall through the cracks like a lot of other a lot of others have," says Brady. I don't know. We just hope justice to serve for him."