Two local boxing stars, Sebastian Fundora and Brandun Lee, fighting on same card in Carson

Two local boxing stars are set to take the ring on the same card, on the same night - Saturday, April 8 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

SEBASTIAN FUNDORA - THE TOWERING INFERNO

Undefeated super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will defend his Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title against rising contender Brian Mendoza, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

"They keep putting people in front of us and saying 'this guy's gonna beat you,' or 'this guy's gonna knock you out,' or 'this guy's gonna expose you.' We'll see. You know, we keep proving them wrong and we'll prove them wrong again."



— @SebastianFundo1 #FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/evuzpixHQr — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) March 20, 2023

“I’m well-prepared for this matchup,” said Fundora. “I’m training hard, as usual, and I’m ready to put on a great show for the fans in Carson all over again. We expect a great fight from Mendoza. I hope he brings his best so that we can give the fans their money’s worth. Every single fight is important, so we’re going in there to win and get to where I want to be, and that’s world champion of the 154-pound division.”

At 6-foot-6, the unbeaten 25-year-old southpaw from Coachella has soared the top of the super welterweight division. Fundora is 20-0-1 with 13 KOs.

BRANDUN LEE

The telecast will also feature undefeated super lightweight contender Brandun Lee taking on Mexico’s Pedro Campa in the 10-round co-main event.

#28 is my best opponent yet but that’s not gonna change the result 🥊🤩 28-0 🔜 #Mandown See y’all in LA! pic.twitter.com/uUJVK6jn5Y — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) March 7, 2023

“This is my first co-main event, so it’s important for me to go and show the boxing world who Brandun Lee is and where I belong in the division,” said Lee. “Pedro Campa is a true Mexican veteran who can take a punch but also give one, so I have to be alert at all times. The fans can expect an explosive performance from me. I’m looking forward to performing in front of my family and friends but most importantly, I’m looking forward to being under those bright lights on April 8.”

The 23-year-old La Quinta native is 27-0 with 23 KOs, coming off a four-round KO of Diego Luque in January.

Fans can watch the fights LIVE on SHOWTIME.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.