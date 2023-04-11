Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed in Palm Desert hit-and-run collision

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian in Palm Desert Monday evening.

Deputies were alerted to the incident along Highway 111 at Deep Canyon Road at 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man killed was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver left the scene before first responders arrived. 

Deputies later arrested a 21-year-old Palm Desert man in Beaumont overnight.

There was no word on the collision's cause, the identity of the man killed, or the exact charges against the driver.

