Drag 4 Drag Rally in Palm Springs Stands in Solidarity Against Anti-Drag Legislation

The local drag community in Palm Springs is taking a stand against anti-drag or anti-LGBTQ legislation that has been proposed or passed in at least 15 states across the country. The "Drag 4 Drag" rally took place at the Forever Marilyn statue on Monday night, with drag queens, local officials, and supporters coming together to spread love and celebrate the self-expression and art form that is drag.

The rally, organized by the Desert Stonewall Democrats, aimed to show solidarity with drag performers who are facing discrimination in conservative states. Drag queens' rights have come under attack in some states, such as Tennessee, which banned drag shows as of April 1st. David Weiner, Chair of the Desert Stonewall Democrats, expressed his support for the drag community and acknowledged their contributions to Coachella Valley culture.

"These are our friends, these are our family, these are our neighbors," Weiner said. "We're going to push back on these laws and these bills and this hatred."

Sabryna Williams, a drag performer who was targeted on social media last year after a viral video showed her dancing at Oscars in downtown Palm Springs with a child who was brought to a family-friendly drag brunch by her parents, shared her experience.

"When they started calling me and making those kinds of threats, it became a lot more personal and a lot scarier," said Williams. "The intention was so gracious, it was so innocent, behind that video. To have what came out because of it, I would have never imagined."

Drag queens at the rally emphasized that drag is not a crime and called for the community to concentrate their energy on things for the betterment of society and the world.

"We're not hurting anybody. We're here to have a good time with everybody. We love you all," said Bella Da Ball, a drag performer and the MC of the Drag 4 Drag rally.

The event saw local drag queens and officials giving speeches, with attendees wearing wigs and holding signs to spread the message of love and support for the drag community. The rally aimed to push back against anti-drag laws and discrimination, highlighting the importance of self-expression and inclusivity.