SCAG conference discusses the future of electric vehicles in California

The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) is having a conference for California leaders where they will learn more about the latest consumer research and all-electric cars. SCAG helps the region meet long-term transportation, housing, and environmental goals.

The conference is happening Thursday and Friday at the JW Marriott Desert Resort and Spa. More than 800 local and regional leaders from Southern California are expected to attend.

A familiar face helped lead SCAG this year. Jan Harnik is the outgoing president of SCAG and a City of Palm Desert council member.

"When we work together, and we work as a region, we're much stronger, and we can get a lot done," said Harnik. "SCAG is a planning organization. So what we do is provide the blueprint for people to achieve those goals with the chargers, or with the electric vehicles."

The Southern California Auto Club is one of the organizations in attendance that will present the leaders with questions to which the public it surveyed wants answers. These questions include, "Can I afford an electric vehicle?" and "How will I charge my vehicle."

By 2035, California requires all new cars sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles.

"We know we always talk about the electrification of California. But what we're looking at it in a bigger way at the planning level," said Harnik.

The conference has an interactive display of all-electric, alternative-fuel vehicles and e-bikes. The demonstration helps government officials learn about the new cars and the infrastructure needed to support them. SCAG spokesperson Ana Vallianatos said it's about regional collaboration.

"There is funding available from the federal government to build out that infrastructure. But it's going to require local partnerships to build it. We need the cities to be thinking about where this makes sense to have in their community," said Vallianatos.

This year's conference serves as a preview for SCAG's 2024 Connect So-Cal Regional Transporation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy, a road map for meeting Southern California's mobility, environmental, and quality-of-life needs over the next 25 years.

"As we plan, we need to hear our community members speak up and hear what their needs are so we can make the best plan that suits everybody," said Harnik.