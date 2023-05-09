Student Athlete of the Week – Jolene Miramontes

“I grew up with these coaches so I already knew when I got to my freshman year I was going to start my experience at Coachella Valley high school,” said Jolene Miramontes.

“I knew her when she was young and she came in and made varsity as a freshman and has been a pleasure for four years here,” said head coach Paul Salow.

Jolene was the engine to CV’s undefeated league season. She commands the mound and has worked hard on her game in the off season.

“She’s been fabulous,” said Salow. “This year she has had a wonderful year. Last year she has a solid year but this year she worked with a private pitching coach that has her change-up much better now.”

What goes through your mind when you step on the mound?

“Honestly I take a pitch at a time. You don’t need to think ahead of yourself you just need to focus on each pitch at a time,” said Miramontes. “You need to worry about the spin and the location. When I pitch I black out and I don’t hear anything.”

Jolene has been around softball forever. She prides herself in representing Coachella. And her senior year meant everything.

What was the highlight for you this season?

“For sure winning DVL. That was my number one thing. I wanted to win DVL so bad and me and my team wanted it. So we got together and did what we know how to do,” said Miramontes.

“We set a couple of goals and of course the first one was to win DVL because we knew Indio would be our main challenger,” said Salow. “This is my last year here and I’m glad we got to win DVL. I’m going to miss the girls and it’s going to be weird next year. Jolene has been special and had a special year this year.”

There will be big shoes to fill as Jolene graduates next month. As a softball lifer, she is excited to start her next journey.

“I want to be an elementary teacher and I am going to go to a junior college because that’s what I want to do,” said Miramontes.