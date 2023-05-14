White Party Palm Springs is underway and so is the heat

White Party weekend is experiencing some triple digit weather.

While partygoers are at pool parties and outdoor events, locals are urging everyone to stay hydrated.

In a recent News Channel 3 Heatwave report, a local showed concern about overconsuming alcohol in this type of weather. "Being in the water, drinking alcohol, you're wet, and you don't think that the inside of your body is dehydrated. So you may not think about drinking water, and then all of a sudden, it's too late," Langham explained.

The White Party is expected to bring thousands to the valley with activities that take place outdoors, but concerns are for those who are not hydrating, drinking, and walking around town. Whether an event is indoors are outdoors, take some time to drink lots of water.

Here is a list of Sunday Events:

SUNDAY, MAY 14TH

CircuitMOTHER’s Day SOAKED! Pool Party WHO: DJ Nick Stracener (11A-4P)

CIRCUITMOM Performance 3 PM)

WHERE: Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262 ORBIT T-DANCE WHO: DJ Dawna Montell (3P-5:30P)

DJ Manny Lehman (5P-7:30PM)

DJ Tony Moran (7:30P-10PM)

CeCe Peniston, Robin S, Inaya Day, Crystal Waters, Ultra Naté (9:20 PM)

1077 E Amado Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262

The State of California Department of Industrial Relations shares some systems of Heat Related Illnesses:

General Symptoms:

Heavy sweating.

Painful muscle cramps.

Extreme weakness and/or fatigue.

Nausea and/or vomiting.

Dizziness and/or headache.

Body temperature normal or slightly high.

Fainting.

Pulse fast and weak.

If you are experiencing any of these issues, seek medical attention.

