Families who’ve lost a loved one due to fentanyl poisoning get a chance to heal through art

Some of the families who have lost a loved one due to fentanyl poisoning in Riverside County are healing thanks to the power of art.

A "Tree of Life" mural is set up at the Riverside County District Attorney’s office in Indio with the artwork of more than 20 families. The exhibit also has written testimonies from victims and butterfly artwork to illustrate the family's journey.

We spoke with Desiree Valenzuela, a local mother who lost her 18-year-old son in 2020 to fentanyl, about the exhibit, which she says she hopes it helps save a life.

“It tore my family apart, and emotionally, it leaves a darkness and this is why, with this mural, it signifies what we go through, and what kind of pain and for me it brought darkness it brought storms and they are good days though,” said Valenzuela said.

The exhibit is a joint effort between the DA's Division of Victims Services and the Safe Family Justice Center. It'll be in Indio until Friday and then it'll head over to the DA's office in Murrieta.

Officials say that last year about 500 people died in Riverside County due to fentanyl poisoning.