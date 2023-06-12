Eat out this summer to help local restaurants

Visit Greater Palm Springs is launching its annual Summer Eats Pass on Monday as a way to help local eateries get people through its doors during the hot days that lie ahead.

The pass can be used starting today to September 4, 2023.

The process to use the pass is easy. All you have to do is head over to the Visit Greater Palm Springs website, sign up, and start checking in to locations using your mobile device.

Over 150 businesses are participating in the pass program.

With every check-in, participants are entered in a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card. VGPS is also donating $1 to FIND Food Bank for every check-in.