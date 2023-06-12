Skip to Content
News

Eat out this summer to help local restaurants

KESQ
By
today at 4:32 AM
Published 4:30 AM

Visit Greater Palm Springs is launching its annual Summer Eats Pass on Monday as a way to help local eateries get people through its doors during the hot days that lie ahead.

The pass can be used starting today to September 4, 2023.

The process to use the pass is easy. All you have to do is head over to the Visit Greater Palm Springs website, sign up, and start checking in to locations using your mobile device.

Over 150 businesses are participating in the pass program.

With every check-in, participants are entered in a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card. VGPS is also donating $1 to FIND Food Bank for every check-in.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content