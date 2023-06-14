The City of Palm Springs now tackling the homelessness issue with a new initiative

The City of Palm Springs is launching R.I.S.E. which is a new outreach program that will provide several needed services to those in unhoused communities.

The first of these efforts will be on Wednesday when city, county, and health officials will be canvassing two major homeless community hotspots to offer services.

These services include assistance with housing, substance abuse, mental healthcare, and medical treatment. The primary focuses are at the Gene Autry Wash and the Flood Control Channel along Dinah Shore.

R.I.S.E stands for Resilience, Inclusion, and Support for Ending Homelessness. This is just one of the many efforts in the city that tackles the growing issues of homelessness.

The Palm Springs Police Department has a program called Operation Relentless Sun that helps provide resources to homeless communities also.

The most recent statistics from the police department reveal: