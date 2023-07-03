Local hairstylists are calling July 3rd Black Hair Independence Day because of the CROWN Act

The Official Campaign of The CROWN Act is led by the CROWN Coalition, founded by Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change, and the Western Center on Law & Poverty.

The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles, including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots.

Governor Gavin Newsom first signed the CROWN Act in California in 2019. Since then, the law has passed in 23 states and 50 municipalities.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 pm and 6 pm to hear from local hair stylists educating the community on Black hair and the growth of appreciation for natural hair in professional environments.