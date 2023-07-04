Vegetation fire burns 15 to 20 acres in Beaumont

A vegetation fire has burned 15 to 20 acres in Beaumont Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at around 9:34 p.m. in the area of David Mountain Road and Bolo Court.

As of 10:17 p.m., the fire has burned seven acres in a canyon at a slow rate of spread, according to Cal Fire. The blaze has reportedly grown to 15-20 acres by 11:00 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries. As of 10:40 p.m., there are no evacuation orders/warnings in place.

This is the second major fire burning in the Banning-Beaumont area. A vegetation fire in Banning has burned 10 acres as of 10:30 p.m.

