Dangers of pavement burns intensify as temperatures rise

Published 11:59 AM

As the summer temperatures in the Coachella Valley rise, so do the dangers of getting burned on extremely hot surfaces.

People can potentially be burned on hot surfaces like hot leather seats, pavement, steering wheels, seatbelts, metal door handles, etc.

According to a recent study, pavement burns played a direct role in summer being the busiest season of the year for burn centers. The study says, "The combination of sunlight and high ambient temperatures in summer months causes surface pavement temperatures to rise high enough to cause severe burns."

The Cleveland Clinic said pavement burns can happen in areas of direct sunlight when the air temperature 95 degrees or higher.

The Clinic said kids and seniors need to be especially careful around hot pavement. Seniors who are prone to falls can get easily burned if they fall on hot pavement and struggle to get up.

Kids can potentially get burned on hot playground equipment. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned families of the possible burns kids can get while on hot playground equipment.

News Channel 3 reached out to local medical experts to discuss how Coachella Valley residents can stay safe from hot surface burns in the summer.

