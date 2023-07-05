Preparing for “The Big One”: The four-year anniversary of the Ridgecrest quakes

On the four-year anniversary of the Ridgecrest Earthquake, how prepared are you for when "The Big One" hits locally?

American Red Cross has information on how you should be preparing for when a large earthquake hits your area. It recommends three basic steps.

Get a kit: include items like water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, medications, etc. Make a plan: Talk with people you live with about what to do during emergencies. Be informed: Know what emergency situations can happen where you live.

If you are ever in the middle of an earthquake it's important you take the necessary steps to ensure your safety. These steps include:

Avoid moving around. Drop cover and hold on

If you are in bed, stay put, curl up, and hold on. You can protect your head with a pillow.

Stay inside until the shaking stops.

If you outside find a clear spot away from buildings, power lines, trees, and streetlights. Drop to the ground until the earthquake is over.

If you are in a car, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid any bridges, overpasses, and powerlines if you can. Stay inside your car.

Experts in the past have said with the Coachella Valley being so close to the San Andreas Fault, residents do need to be concerned about the big one.

News Channel 3's Angela Chen reported on how the Salton Sea may be delaying California's next big earthquake. Her report also includes information about warnings from seismologists on the overdue earthquake.