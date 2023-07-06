Dave & Busters at The River in Rancho Mirage is expected to hire 175 employees

Dave & Buster's is expected to open on September 25th, 2023. Start applying for jobs on their website as early as August 14th, 2023.

Dave & Busters at The River in Rancho Mirage is under construction but the team already has plans to open the application process in a couple of weeks.

The team shared exclusively with News Channel 3 that they plan to hire 175 employees. "Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers," says Dave and Buster's Agency representative, Joy Puder. "The full hiring site will be up and running in the coming weeks." Currently on the website, there is a restaurant manager position open to apply.

The River in Rancho Mirage has had some exciting new entertainment but have also experience businesses opening and closing with in a year since COVID says a local business owner in the area.

