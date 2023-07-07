Palm Springs man continues humanitarian work in Ukraine

It's now been nearly a month since a Palm Springs man packed his bags and headed to Ukraine for humanitarian work.

Just two nights into his arrival Nicholas Campbell got a small taste of what life had been like for those living in Ukraine.

“At 2:30 in the morning, we were woken up to a loud siren and then a huge whooshing sound, then a huge explosion," Campbell recalled. "The whole building shook, my water bottle fell off a shelf above me onto the floor. We found out the next day that three blocks away Russia had targeted civilian infrastructure.”

The next morning Campbell said glass was shattered outside on the floor and on the vehicles.

This was just one of the reasons why he decided to head to the war-ridden country to work with other volunteers. In the last three weeks, he's helped package, load, and deliver food to thousands of locals in the area.

His work in Ukraine has been a real eye-opener.

“It’s not really about me at all. I actually can’t really take any credit. I’m just here as a volunteer helping this organization out," he explained. "I'm just really fortunate and blessed to be born in such an affluent country where I feel like it’s my duty to try to give back.”

Campbell doesn't plan on returning back to the United States until August. Until then he will continue his work with the Order of Malta to help those who need it the most.

He said he noticed recently donations have been dwindling with fewer pallets of food coming in. He urges anyone who can donate through The Order of Malta to help the organization continue its work.

You can make monetary donations through the Order of Malta - Relief for Ukraine website.

