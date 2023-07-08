Skip to Content
Tips on beating the heat as we prepare for an extreme heat wave

   As we prepare for another heatwave next week, tourists find ways to stay cool while walking these desert streets.

    Local businesses have misters running throughout the day. Servers are making sure their guest have lots of water. Families are enjoying ice cream in the shade and inside ice cream shops. Employees of local businesses say the heat isn't stopping people from coming into town.

"Out here, it's really dry," says traveler Jaidyn Jones. "So you gotta drink a lot of water. I like to splash water on my face or in the pool. "

"We just got out from the tram," says a traveler Med Almamary. "And then we're just walking around the downtown, you know, just enjoy the scenery."

"If you're not from California and you're trying to come out here because you think you can handle the heat, I'm telling you, baby, you cannot," says a traveler, Brandon McCray

San Bernardino County shares these tips to stay cool:

  • Wear light clothing and sunscreen.
  • Stay in an air conditioned area as much as you can.
  • Hydrate often.

    If you drink alcohol, drink 8 ounces of water for every alcoholic drink.k

