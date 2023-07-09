A new youth basketball camp in the desert called CHAMP

There is a basketball camp that kicks off at 4 pm July 9th at the College of the Desert. As of right now, the cost will be $20 per session, and in order to attend, the child will need first to be registered online.

WHERE: College of the Desert Gym

4 pm to 6 pm for the 8 to 10 year olds.

4:45 pm to 7 pm for the 10 to 12 and 12 to 14 year olds.

Each age group will start with some skill development. Following, the student athletes will play open gym basketball.

This first event is space limited so that we have a controlled environment and we can work through any gaps or variables unforeseen in the planning stages. Continue to follow up with CHAMP so you can see a full schedule for the summer and open for public sign-ups.