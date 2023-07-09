Skip to Content
News

A new youth basketball camp in the desert called CHAMP

All-Pro Reels / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 12:17 PM

There is a basketball camp that kicks off at 4 pm July 9th at the College of the Desert. As of right now, the cost will be $20 per session, and in order to attend, the child will need first to be registered online.

WHERE: College of the Desert Gym

4 pm to 6 pm for the 8 to 10 year olds.

4:45 pm to 7 pm for the 10 to 12 and 12 to 14 year olds.

Each age group will start with some skill development. Following, the student athletes will play open gym basketball. 

This first event is space limited so that we have a controlled environment and we can work through any gaps or variables unforeseen in the planning stages. Continue to follow up with CHAMP so you can see a full schedule for the summer and open for public sign-ups. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content