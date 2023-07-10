The heat is on in the desert, and outdoor workers are still getting the job done

A local entrepreneur explains that working during these hot summers is challenging, and he has to make accommodations for himself and his father as they continue to get the job done.

"The heat does not stop him from washing/detailing cars and getting new clients even in the summer months," says Rico's Westcoast Wash owner.

CDC tips on Hydrating for Hot days and working outdoors:

Hydrate Before Work

• Being hydrated when you start work makes it easier to stay hydrated through

the day.

• If you are dehydrated when you start work, you may not be able to drink

enough to catch up with your body's need for water.

Hydrate During Work

• Drink before feeling thirsty. When you feel thirsty, you are already

behind in fluid replacement. Dehydration is a primary contributor to

heat exhaustion.

• Your work performance may suffer when dehydrated, even if you don't notice.

• When working in the heat, drink 1 cup

(8 ounces) of water every 15–20 minutes.

• This translates to ¾–1 quart (24–32 ounces)

per hour.

• Drinking at shorter intervals is more effective

than drinking large amounts infrequently.

• Do not drink more than 48 oz (1½ quarts) per hour! Drinking too much

water or other fluids (sports drinks, energy drinks, etc.) can cause a medical

emergency because the salt concentration in the blood becomes too low.

