Out of the classroom and into the wild!

It's summer camp time at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, and students are getting some hands-on learning about the animals and the zoo's conservation efforts.

On Wednesday, camp participants learned about the cheetah and how zookeepers feed the animals. Many of the activities according to Jessika Vazquez, the zoo's curator of education, are S.T.E.A.M based, while implementing animal experiences.

Children from kindergarten to ninth grade are able to attend the camps.

The remaining sessions for the camp run from July 18 to July 20 and July 25 to July 27 at 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The grades are broken up into groups where the children learn and participate in different activities for their age group.

There is also a Zookeeper Academy happening from August 1 to August 3 that is catered to students in grades 7th to 9th. This academy gives children the opportunity to learn from zoo staff about what goes on behind the scenes of animal care and well-being. This opportunity is more for children who know they want to work with animals.

Advanced registration is required for the camps.

It is $225 per camper for members and $250 per camper for non-members.