A new sign of hope for caregivers at Alzheimer’s Coachella Valley

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) green light of a new drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer's, this is bringing hope to some patients and their caregivers.

“When we first meet the newly diagnosed person who comes to ACV there’s this look, this question of where do we go, what do we do, what happens next? It’s a journey that they’re just so unaware of what to expect," said Dom Calvano, the Alzheimers Coachella Valley (ACV) President.

Calvano said this is often the case for people who walk through the facility's front doors.

ACV is an organization that offers resources and services to people with the disease.

After hearing about the newly FDA-approved drug, Leqembi, there is now hope for the future of those diagnosed with the disease according to Calvano.

The drug is for patients in the early stages of the disease. Halo Diagnostics Medical Doctor Christopher Hancock said Leqembi is the first disease-modifying therapy that has been truly well received by the FDA.

The drug doesn't cure Alzheimer's but rather lessens one's cognitive decline rate.

Next week, a representative from the drug's manufacturer Eisai will be visiting ACV to tour and see the work being done at the facility to help those with the disease.

The representative will also be informing people about the drug and spreading awareness on who and how it can help those with the disease.