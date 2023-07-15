A local cat cafe is doing all they can to keep their cats cool after their AC unit blew out

A local business and cat adoption center is without air conditioning after their h vac went out.

It will cost them thousands to fix. The community has fought to keep the doors of Frisky Business Cat Cafe open with their support.

On Friday afternoon, the owner of Frisky Business Cat Cafe, Claire Rogers, heard a loud sound behind the fridge and noticed the temperature of the cafe increased.

"The fridge died, and then the ac died at the exact same time," says the owner of Frisky Business Cat Cafe, Claire Rogers. Rogers called an emergency AC person to check out the fridge and the AC Unit because It was "too hot in the Cafe" says Rogers. She says they discovered that it's full of lint from a laundromat that was there a year ago.

She started a Go Fund Me page because the quotes were over twenty thousand dollars. The community jumped to support the business.

"I'm beyond grateful for everybody who's donated from $1 to $1,000," says Rogers.

"I gave them to my social security checks in cash because I don't need it," says a Rancho Mirage resident Erica Richardson. "They're gonna really put it to good use, and hopefully more to come."

Customers like Erica Richardson gave money, ac units, and swamp coolers."They've put so much of their hearts and love into this business just to help up that cat community," says Richardson. "I still respect him for this. And it's so sad that this has to happen to them."

They even gave the cots Rogers and her husband slept in to ensure the cats were safe. "We will stay here 24 hours a day to ensure these felines are never too hot," says Rogers. "So, slept here last night we had many people show up."

Rogers opened less than seven months ago. Not only does she serve coffee and tea, but there is a lounge where people enjoy cats and can adopt them. Since the business opened its doors, they have gotten 60 felines adopted.

I'm getting emotional here. It means the world to me. Community kindness that's what we're all about here at Frisky, and that community showed up.

Rogers says whether people gave a thousand dollars or a dollar, their names will be placed on a plaque and hung on the wall of the business.