Farmers are feeling the pressure to produce during these hot summer months

It is hot out there, but it was not stopping locals from shopping at the Certified Farmers' Markets of the Coachella Valley in Palm Springs.

Farmers from San Bernardino County and Riverside County showed up with their farm to table produce and goods. A lot of them are family run.

The owner of Perris Farm has a pop up at the farmers' market, and she says they provide a variety of plums and are known for their apples. Mina Lee says the weather and air quality play a huge role in providing the best produce seasonally. "The water has been a problem because it's kind of like a drought," says the owner of Perris Farm, Mina Lee. "And like we try to give them like every day because of the heat, but it's like it were like a daily shortage of the water. So like, like last year, we usually give them like every day, like in the morning and at night, but right now it's like, one a day or two, I mean, like every other day to give them water. So it might be a little smaller size of the fruit." She says with this expected heat, the size might be different than you are used to, but the plus is that the fruits may be a bit sweeter because of the heat.

Another farmer raises roughly two thousand birds that produce the eggs he sells at the farmers' market. "We're feeding them at three o'clock in the morning," says the manager of Dolly Ranch, Christopher Xenos. "So that when the sun comes up, they're under the trees, and out in the creek beds, and staying cool for the rest of the day."

One thing they had in common was the staffing issues during these hot summer months and shifting their schedules to accommodate the demand while keeping livestock healthy.

The Certified Farmers' Markets offer indoor shopping in Palm Springs for the summer.

