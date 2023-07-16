Pets have to evacuate just like their owners in Riverside County as fires are contained

While some people went home after evacuations, a few pets were still at a pet evacuation center.

As people were cautioned to leave their homes, some emergency locations and hotels did not accommodate all pet types.

In Banning, there is a pet resort called Renaissance that opened its doors to pets in need.

The owner says at least half a dozen of her dogs are evacuees, and at least three cats are.

They are fed and housed for free until their owner comes back.

"Our calls have been coming in like crazy," says the Renaissance Pet Resort and Spa owner, Katryn Robinson. "We have a wonderful staff that dedicated their time off to come in and take care of the animals here, even though they'd already pulled full days that they were just making themselves available to take care of all these pets that may need help."

Her resort is technically at capacity with her regular clients plus the pet evacuees, but she has an overflow room to support the community's needs.

Here are a few tips from the owner you may need to know if you are ever evacuated and own pets.

First, have an emergency kit or bag ready at all times.

Second, you will need extra medication and vaccination records.

If you do not have the paper documents, take a picture and make an album called pet emergency.