Outdoor workers appreciation week festivities in Palm Desert

It can be brutal to be an outdoor worker in our summer heat. The city of Palm Desert wants to recognize outdoor workers by celebrating its outdoor staff with a breakfast at Desert Willow at 8:30 a.

Upon the initiative of Renova Energy, the City of Palm Desert hosted its first Outdoor Worker Appreciation Day on July 22, 2022. This citywide event provided food, water, and cooling neck gaiters for outdoor workers to show appreciation for their essential role in the community.

Renova Energy is hosting its outdoor workers' appreciation festival in the courtyard of the Palm Desert Headquarters off of Cook and Hovley at 12:30 p.

California State Assemblyman Greg Wallis authored a resolution called ACR 101. It recognizes July 17 – 23, 2023, as Outdoor Worker Appreciation Week. Wallis wrote this measure with the idea that local jurisdictions, businesses, and organizations will follow the example of the City of Palm Desert by showing appreciation, recognizing, and honoring outdoor workers.