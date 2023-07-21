West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes found near downtown Palm Springs

Mosquitoes collected in Palm Springs tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District announced on Friday.

The sample was collected near Patencio Road and Hermosa Place.

This is the first sample from the valley to test positive for WNV in 2023 although regular detections of St. Louis encephalitis virus have been found in the east valley beginning in June.

Check Out: RivCo urges prevention amid findings of West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District announced it is increasing mosquito control technicians in these areas and will carry out mosquito control treatments as needed to reduce the number of mosquitoes and interrupt further transmission of the virus.

“West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States. Detections like this should put us all on alert to wear repellent,” said Tammy Gordon, Public Information Manager for the District. “At least thirty percent of an active ingredient like DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus is best. Do not use essential oils as mosquito repellent.”

No human cases of mosquito-borne illness have been reported in the Coachella Valley however, one human case of WNV has been reported by the state this year.

West Nile Virus (WNV) spread when a female mosquito bites an infected bird. The mosquito then can become a carrier and transmit the virus to people. Most infected people will have no symptoms. Others will develop fever, headaches, and body aches; hospitalization is required in some cases, and in rare cases, death occurs. People with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) spread when a female mosquito bites an infected bird. The mosquito then can become a carrier and transmit the virus to people. Most infected people will have no symptoms. Others will develop fever, headaches, and body aches; hospitalization is required in some cases, and in rare cases, death occurs. People with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Tips to prevent mosquito bites:

Stay inside at dawn and dusk when these mosquitoes are most active.

Wear insect repellent. EPA-registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 (as directed on the product label).

Cover up. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants when mosquitoes are most active.

Check window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Tips to prevent mosquitoes around your home: