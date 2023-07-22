Skip to Content
Open air sunset street fair celebrates its 40th year in the desert

Published 1:38 AM

Locals and visitors are expected to experience an open-air shaded shopping location in the desert. Organizers say there are products and services for all ages and any budget. The Street Fair offers over a thousand items from artisans, home goods, fashion, furniture, vintage cars, a farmer’s market, live entertainment, gourmet food, and much more.

Sunsets at The Street Fair
June 24, July 22, Aug 26, Sept 24
6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

The Street Fair is at the northwest corner of the College Of the Desert campus off Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, CA.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022.

