Locals react to Biden’s plans to update the citizenship test by late 2024

The U.S. citizenship test is being updated, and some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. There are mixed views we are investigating.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services proposes that the new test adds a speaking section to assess English skills. An officer would show photos of ordinary scenarios - like daily activities, weather, or food - and ask the applicant to describe the images verbally.

On January 12, 2023, the USCIS started a virtual testing trial. USCIS will announce additional national engagements on the USCIS Citizenship Resource Center at https://www.uscis.gov/​citizenship.

