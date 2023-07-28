What are the odds of winning tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at a whopping $910 million after not having a winner earlier this week.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is on Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The estimated cash payout for the prize is $464.2 million.

The last time there was a Mega Millions grand prize jackpot winner was on April 18. The winner has to match all five numbers and the Mega Ball number.

According to experts, the chance of winning the jackpot is about 1 in 302 million.

The Coachella Valley is no stranger to having a lottery winner. One lucky liquor store in Palm Springs called "Palm Liquor and More" has sold a few scratchers with the winners getting a good lump sum of money.

Related Story: People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing

If you're feeling lucky, find the nearest place you can buy a ticket for the Mega Millions on its website.