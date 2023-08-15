High school football preview: Xavier Prep Saints

Xavier Prep comes into the 2023 season with a lot of talent, looking to rebound after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Led by head coach James Dockery, in his 7th season at the helm, the Saints are hoping to compete for a championship in a wide open DEL.

2022 RECORD

3-7 overall, 1-4 DEL

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Friday, 8/18 vs Coachella Valley Friday, 8/25 at La Salle Friday, 9/1 vs Aquinas Friday, 9/8 vs Notre Dame Thursday, 9/14 vs Rancho Christian Friday, 9/29 at Shadow Hills Friday, 10/6 vs Palm Desert Thursday, 10/12 at La Quinta Friday, 10/20 at Palm Springs Friday, 10/27 vs Rancho Mirage

For most of our area teams, the upcoming season starts Friday, August 18th.

Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season and connect with them during the season.

KESQ News Channel 3 is your home for complete coverage of high school football.