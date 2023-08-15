High school football preview: Xavier Prep Saints
Xavier Prep comes into the 2023 season with a lot of talent, looking to rebound after a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Led by head coach James Dockery, in his 7th season at the helm, the Saints are hoping to compete for a championship in a wide open DEL.
2022 RECORD
3-7 overall, 1-4 DEL
2023 SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Friday, 8/18
|vs Coachella Valley
|Friday, 8/25
|at La Salle
|Friday, 9/1
|vs Aquinas
|Friday, 9/8
|vs Notre Dame
|Thursday, 9/14
|vs Rancho Christian
|Friday, 9/29
|at Shadow Hills
|Friday, 10/6
|vs Palm Desert
|Thursday, 10/12
|at La Quinta
|Friday, 10/20
|at Palm Springs
|Friday, 10/27
|vs Rancho Mirage
For most of our area teams, the upcoming season starts Friday, August 18th.
Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season and connect with them during the season.
KESQ News Channel 3 is your home for complete coverage of high school football.