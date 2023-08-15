Skip to Content
High school football preview: Xavier Prep Saints

KESQ
By
today at 3:11 PM
Published 3:07 PM

Xavier Prep comes into the 2023 season with a lot of talent, looking to rebound after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Led by head coach James Dockery, in his 7th season at the helm, the Saints are hoping to compete for a championship in a wide open DEL.

2022 RECORD

3-7 overall, 1-4 DEL

2023 SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT
Friday, 8/18vs Coachella Valley
Friday, 8/25at La Salle
Friday, 9/1vs Aquinas
Friday, 9/8vs Notre Dame
Thursday, 9/14vs Rancho Christian
Friday, 9/29at Shadow Hills
Friday, 10/6vs Palm Desert
Thursday, 10/12at La Quinta
Friday, 10/20at Palm Springs
Friday, 10/27vs Rancho Mirage

For most of our area teams, the upcoming season starts Friday, August 18th.

Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season and connect with them during the season.

KESQ News Channel 3 is your home for complete coverage of high school football.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

