La Quinta law enforcement will discuss crime and safety concerns following a deadly shooting

On Monday, a sixteen year old boy was found dead in the Kohl's parking lot off Highway 111.

Locals that were on the scene as investigators gathered evidence and watched as they covered the vehicle to move the body. Even though most of the residents we spoke to did not see the actual body, they all say the thought of a homicide in the city is concerning. One woman shared that she saw the body before they covered him and couldn't believe she was there just Sunday preparing her daughter for school. She says she returned the next day for a few more items and saw the tragic scene.

La Quinta city officials have contacted News Channel 3 to clear up those concerns of La Quinta not being a safe city.

