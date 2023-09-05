Skip to Content
N. Gene Autry Trail through the wash is now open following closure after deadly crash

N. Gene Autry Trail between Salvia and Via Escuela is now open after being closed since September 3rd.

The road was closed between Salvia and Via Escuela on September 3rd just before 3 p.m. due to a three car crash that left three people dead.

Dusty conditions that caused reduced visibility played a factor in that collision according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

