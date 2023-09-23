The Flying Doctors are back to host a free health care fair for uninsured valley residents

The Flying Doctors and the Coachella Valley Medical volunteers hosted a free health fair clinic at the Desert Mirage High School from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This event is open to families without health insurance. According to the Legislative Analyst Office, about 92 percent of Californians have health coverage. Since 2013, Californians who lack comprehensive health care coverage have declined from over 19 percent to about 8 percent.

At the free health clinic in Thermal, attendees will have a chance to receive medical and dental services. They are also given free health care and education. Last year, roughly 80 volunteers were on hand who could provide services to 300 people.

If you want to go, you do not need an appointment; you can attend.

Desert Mirage High School - 86150 66th Ave, Thermal, CA 92274

"There are three main hospitals in the Coachella Valley; combined, these hospitals have a total of 867

staffed/actual beds available to our residents, a ratio of approximately two beds per 1,000 people," written in a HARC report owned by Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

"However, these hospital beds are most densely located in the western part of the Coachella Valley,

limiting access to people living in the east valley who often experience transportation struggles. The Coachella Valley also lacks physicians in several specialty areas, but to a lesser degree.

Approximately 15% of adults in the Coachella Valley are uninsured". This report was created by HARC, Inc. (Health Assessment and Research for Communities) for the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

To learn more about Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, visit www.DHCD.org. To learn more about HARC, visit www.HARCdata.org.