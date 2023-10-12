Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after ignoring road closure signs, leading to rollover crash

A person was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after ignoring road closure barricades on Gene Autry and crashing his car.

The crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. at Gene Autry and the wash, which was closed at the time due to low visibility from blowing sand.

Police told News Channel 3 that the driver went around the posted barricades. As they headed southbound, they struck a sand berm caused by the weather.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. The driver was extricated from the vehicle.

Police noted that they had representatives from their facilities department in the area evaluating how and when the street would be reopened. They witnessed the collision.

Both the driver and a passenger were transported with minor to moderate injuries, police confirmed.

Gene Autry was reopened at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Conditions on Gene Autry on the night of 10/10/23

Conditions on the roadway can be very dangerous with low visibility.

On Sept. 3, three people were killed in a crash on Gene Autry at the Whitewater Wash. Police confirmed the crash was caused by reduced visibility. The road was not closed at the time of the crash.

This is also not the first time we have seen a crash after someone drove past road closure barricades.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Desert Hot Springs after Tropical Storm Hilary after driving past signs there.

Police want to remind drivers to follow road closure signs.