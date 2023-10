The community was invited to make a splash at this year's Floating Pumpkin Patch in Palm Springs.

From pumpkin painting to taking a dip in the pool, organizers hoped to keep attendees excited for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

The event was set to take place at the Palm Springs Swim Center on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information: call (760) 323-8278 or email swim@palmspringsca.gov.