Two people dead after a head-on collision

Two people have died after a head on collision on State Route 177 in Desert Center.

According to California Highway Patrol the accident happened at the 13 mile marker going southbound around 12:50 p.m.

A 24-year-old female driver of a Subaru Forrester crossed over the broken yellow lines and crashed head on into a Honda Pilot. Both vehicles overturned.

A 54-year-old man was behind the wheel of the Honda and a 54-year old woman was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Her condition at this time is unknown.