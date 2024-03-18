New look at floor plans and designs at Disney’s Cotino community in Rancho Mirage

We're getting a closer look at some of the new floor plans and designs for the Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community in Rancho Mirage.

Inside Disney’s Cotino: A look at home designs ahead of Rancho Mirage Planning Commission meeting

Officials with the company say that the initial release of homes from Woodbridge Pacific Group will include five different one-story floorplans.

All floorplans can be customized.

Woodbridge Pacific Group is one of three companies that will build around 300 homes and a collection of neighborhood parks as part of the first phase of the development.

According to Disney, the 618-acre community has plans for more than 1,900 total residential units, including additional single-family homes and future condominiums, the voluntary Artisan Club that will offer on-site amenities and club programming, and a town center with shopping and dining nestled along Cotino Bay.

Disney officials say that home sales are expected to be available later this year.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit the Cotino Sales Studio (10 Danube Drive, open daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) or call 760-459-6700 to make a pre-sales appointment.

What is Cotino?

Cotino is the first planned community from Storyliving by Disney.

Cotino is described by developers as "a dynamic, creative oasis set within the stunning landscape of Palm Springs." The development plans to bring "Disney magic" to a new neighborhood in Rancho Mirage.

Alongside private homes, there will be a hotel, entertainment, shopping, and dining. It's all planned to surround a 24-acre lagoon. There will even be a neighborhood specially designed for adults 55 and older.

In the past, the reaction from local residents has been split. Some have voiced concerns about traffic, water usage, and the affect on affordable housing. Others have shared excitement for the development.

In March 2023, Cotino shared the first renderings of the "Parr House," a distinct location inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes in Disney and Pixar’s "Incredibles 2."

Separate from the private clubhouse, there will be a beach park, accessible to the public with the purchase of a day pass.

For more information about Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community, visit storylivingbydisney.com/cotino.