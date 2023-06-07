Inside Disney’s Cotino: A look at home designs ahead of Rancho Mirage Planning Commission meeting

The next steps towards the completion of "Cotino," Disney's community in Rancho Mirage, could be approved on Thursday.

The Rancho Mirage Planning Commission will review the Preliminary Development Plan Permit for Cotino. Part of the presentation will include a first look at the renderings of some of the homes that will be built in the community.

Check out some of the renderings of the Cotino community homes below:

Should the Planning Commission approve the permit, it will then go to the city council for final approval.

The Rancho Mirage Planning Commission will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. You'll be able to watch it live below:

The Disney community will be surrounded by several neighborhoods, with many excited to welcome it.

“It's great that the city is adding more homes, especially Disney. It brings a lot of value, I think to the area," said Palm Desert Joel Aponte. "It's nice to see that Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage are continuing to grow.”

Aponte is a father of 6 who’s looking forward to the Disney development and what it has to offer.

“Between Cotino, the arena, and homes being continued to be built around the area... I'm fairly confident that the community will continue to grow and the economy will continue to grow," Aponte said.

With a new community moving in, comes more people.

Traffic is a big concern for others who live nearby.

“It's a desert community that caters to tourists, which is an important commercial factor. And this project on Monterey, and Gerald Ford is just going to create more problems," said Palm Desert resident Chaim Bosnino. "Traffic, water, and it goes on and on.”

Bosnino lives just a few blocks away. He’s lived in the Valley since 1976 and does not want to see the desert diminish.

“I would like to see progress. But the desert is disappearing. That was really the number one beauty of the desert. And that's what, that's the reason people came here. And it'd be sad to see it disappear," Bosnino said.

What is Cotino?

Cotino, the first planned community from Storyliving by Disney.

Cotino is described by developers as "a dynamic, creative oasis set within the stunning landscape of Palm Springs." The development plans to bring "Disney magic" to a new neighborhood in Rancho Mirage.

Alongside private homes, there will be a hotel, entertainment, shopping, and dining. It's all planned to surround a 24-acre lagoon. There will even be a neighborhood specially designed for adults 55 and older.

In the past, the reaction from local residents has been split. Some have voiced concerns about traffic, water usage, and the affect on affordable housing. Others have shared excitement for the development.

In March 2023, Cotino shared the first renderings of the "Parr House," a distinct location inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes in Disney and Pixar’s "Incredibles 2."

Separate from the private clubhouse, there will be a beach park, accessible to the public with the purchase of a day pass.

Disney will continue sharing out details on Cotino. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more about the new community.

Last April during the groundbreaking ceremony, Disney officials said that homes in Cotino will begin to sell in early 2023, with the first people being able to move in by 2024.

For more information about Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community, visit storylivingbydisney.com/cotino.