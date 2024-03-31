In Taiwan, a group is battling fake news one conversation at a time — with a focus on seniors

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group in Taiwan is focusing on seniors as it tries to combat fake news, one conversation at a time. Fake News Cleaner has hosted more than 500 events over six years. It has connected with college students, elementary-school children and seniors that are particularly vulnerable. And its representatives are filling up lecture halls as they become a key voice in the effort to rid Taiwan of disinformation. Their particular specialty is older citizens, who are susceptible to a constantly updating technological landscape. As one of the group’s co-founders says, they do it because “this entire society is being torn apart” by bad information.

