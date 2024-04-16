‘I can’t say yes or no right now,’ Sheriff Bianco addresses speculation on run for CA governor

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has addressed recent speculation about a potential future gubernatorial run in California.

Last week, Politco reported that Bianco, who was first elected sheriff in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022, is considering a bid for Governor in 2026.

Bianco addressed the report in an interview with News Channel 3 today, and said while the article was generated without his input, a run for Governor is "kind of a maybe."

Bianco said he's been approached by business owners, politicians, county and city leaders who have encouraged him to consider a run for California governor.

"I haven't decided that and I can't say yes or no right now to anything. Those are long detailed discussions that I'll have to have with my wife, with my family, and really with the men and women of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office because I do believe that I'm here for a reason," according to Bianco.

Bianco said he is currently focused on "fixing Prop. 47." He added that "Prop. 47 is a thorn in our side that is making all of our issues worse and bringing them to the forefront now."

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p..m tonight for the full report.