Improvements planned around National Monument in Palm Desert for Earth Day

U.S. Forest Service rangers are inviting anyone with a desire to contribute to improving the San Bernardino National Forest for Earth Day to join volunteers on Saturday for trail upgrades around the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in Palm Desert.

The USFS is partnering with the nonprofit Friends of the Desert Mountains, monument staff and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to carry out a series of Earth Day-oriented activities, all of which will begin and end at the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center, 51-55 Highway 74.

Anyone interested in lending a hand can join the effort, which will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, rangers said.

"Volunteers can participate in removing invasive plants and dead vegetation, watering plants, stabilizing trail run-off, removing unauthorized bike trails, updating trail signage and posts and planting native species,'' according to a USFS statement.

Earth Day will be officially observed on April 22, but the Forest Service and nonprofit organizations are organizing the Palm Desert event and a number of similar outings elsewhere for the weekend, when people have more time.

Earth Day started in 1970 as a nationwide effort to promote environmental awareness and encourage the preservation of natural resources for future generations.