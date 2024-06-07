SigAlert: I-10 closed after hazardous tanker catches fire east of Coachella

All traffic lanes on Interstate 10 were shut down east of Coachella Friday morning due to a big rig hauling hazardous chemicals that caught fire.

All I-10 eastbound traffic lanes were being shut down at Dillon Road in Coachella and westbound freeway lanes were being closed in Desert Center, the California Highway Patrol said.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured to State Highway 86, but a connector road back to I-10, Box Canyon Road, was also being closed down to traffic.

The CHP reported the incident at 7:32 a.m.

The CHP said a tanker truck that was hauling hazardous chemicals exploded near Red Cloud Mine Road east of the Chiriaco Summit.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.