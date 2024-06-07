Skip to Content
News

SigAlert: I-10 closed after hazardous tanker catches fire east of Coachella

By
Updated
today at 8:58 AM
Published 8:47 AM

All traffic lanes on Interstate 10 were shut down east of Coachella Friday morning due to a big rig hauling hazardous chemicals that caught fire.

All I-10 eastbound traffic lanes were being shut down at Dillon Road in Coachella and westbound freeway lanes were being closed in Desert Center, the California Highway Patrol said.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured to State Highway 86, but a connector road back to I-10, Box Canyon Road, was also being closed down to traffic.

The CHP reported the incident at 7:32 a.m.

The CHP said a tanker truck that was hauling hazardous chemicals exploded near Red Cloud Mine Road east of the Chiriaco Summit.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content