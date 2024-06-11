Addressing food insecurity among the LBGBTQ+ community

Members of the LBGBTQ+ community are twice as likely to face food insecurity, according to the non-profit "Feeding America."

"We're looked at as other in a lot of different categories, and LGBTQ plus people, they face challenges with employment, with housing, etc, so it extends into their food life as well,” said Charles Huff, director of food security at the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.

These factors contribute to higher rates of homelessness and poverty within this community. This makes lgbtq+ more likely to face food insecurity.

15 percent of adults in the LGBTQ+ community reported not having enough to eat compared to 10 percent of non lgbtq+ adults, according to data from the Food Research and Action Center.

Huff said his organization works to fill the gap.

“We're working with 25 to 30 volunteers every week to make this happen, which just speaks to the center and community and connection,” Huff said.

Huff said anyone facing food security should come by the center.

“We're just here to help you and get you to that next place so that life gets better,” Huff said.

The LGBTQ has two locations in the Coachella Valley:

Palm Springs

1301 North Palm Canyon Dr, 3rd Floor

Coachella

1515 Sixth Street