Local libraries provide free lunches for Coachella Valley youth this summer

Starting this week, libraries within the Riverside County Library System, or RCLS, are providing free lunches, books, STEM learning opportunities, crafts and more for children across the valley. 

The RCLS “Lunch at the Library” program is a project by the California State Library and is supported with state funds. 

You can find “Lunch at the Library” programs at the following locations: 

-Coachella Library (Tuesday-Friday from 11:00-12:30 pm) 

-Mecca Library (Tuesday-Friday from 11:00-12:30 pm) 

-Cathedral City Library (Thursday-Friday from 12:00-1:00 pm)

-Desert Hot Springs Library (Tuesday-Wednesday from 3:30-5:00 pm)

-Thousand Palms Library (Thursday-Friday from from 12:00-1:00 pm)

Tatum Larsen

